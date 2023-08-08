FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

