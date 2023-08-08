Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Funko by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Funko by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 169,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

