Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,686,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,622,578 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.77.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $918.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52 and a beta of -0.59.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
