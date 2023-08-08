Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.26. 81,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 77,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Genelux Stock Up 16.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genelux during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Genelux during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

