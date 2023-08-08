Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

