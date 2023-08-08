General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

GD opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

