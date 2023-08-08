General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.40. The company had a trading volume of 172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,547. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.