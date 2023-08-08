Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $10.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 595,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Genius Sports by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

