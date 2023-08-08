Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Geron has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Geron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
