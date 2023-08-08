Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.56.

NYSE GKOS opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

