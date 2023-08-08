Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

