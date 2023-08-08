Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,772. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

