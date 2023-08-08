Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.41. 1,194,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

