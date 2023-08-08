Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

