Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,998,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.34. 20,154,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,286,443. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

