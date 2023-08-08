Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.51

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 937871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

