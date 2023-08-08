Glynn Capital Management LLC Buys 75,056 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the period. NU comprises about 4.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NU worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NU by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in NU by 2.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,547,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,766,000 after purchasing an additional 371,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 4,929,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 1,858,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 0.1 %

NU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,983,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.88 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.