Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Plans $2.00 Dividend

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 38,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $311,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

