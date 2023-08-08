Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) & Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Financial Review

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Cool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $1.11 billion 1.39 $461.85 million $1.63 4.73 Cool $190.69 million 2.82 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Golden Ocean Group pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

22.7% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 31.36% 17.32% 9.97% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Cool.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Cool on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 16, 2023, it owned a fleet of 74 dry bulk vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.