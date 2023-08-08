Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 371810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,668.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 824,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 777,616 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 396,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

