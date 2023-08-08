Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRRR traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,248,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

