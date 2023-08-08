Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 641,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,603. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $910.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

