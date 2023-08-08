Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Down 6.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 202,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 980,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.43%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

