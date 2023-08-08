Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 118,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 96,138 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

