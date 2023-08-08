Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.10. 643,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,417. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,666 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.