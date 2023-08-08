GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Lowered by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $41,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $65.34. 650,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,837. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

