Halfords Group plc (HFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 203.92 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.10. The company has a market cap of £446.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,361.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.90 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.80 ($3.00).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

