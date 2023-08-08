Halfords Group plc (HFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Halfords Group Price Performance
Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 203.92 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.10. The company has a market cap of £446.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,361.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.90 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.80 ($3.00).
About Halfords Group
