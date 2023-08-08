Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271,629 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

