Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $22,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 994,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 383,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.2 %

HOG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 1,775,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

