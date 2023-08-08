HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 811,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,411. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

