HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,251,000 after acquiring an additional 750,060 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 208,002 shares during the period.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
