Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 17.61% 9.85% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chester Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.35 $17.76 million $1.49 6.91

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

