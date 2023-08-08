Head to Head Review: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NET Power and Hyzon Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $3.73 million 95.13 -$32.19 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors.

NET Power has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NET Power and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyzon Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

NET Power presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.87%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.03%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Hyzon Motors.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% Hyzon Motors -2,864.49% -24.05% -20.15%

Summary

NET Power beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

