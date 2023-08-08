HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stake Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.22.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $138.82 and a 52 week high of $182.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

