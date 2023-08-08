Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of HLIO traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 713,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,042,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,020,000 after buying an additional 475,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Helios Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,097,000 after purchasing an additional 333,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

