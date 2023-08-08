Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.33, but opened at $53.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 53,774 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

