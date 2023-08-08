Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.70

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.65 ($1.06), with a volume of 223021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.65. The firm has a market cap of £865.73 million, a P/E ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, insider Alison Baker purchased 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.52 ($12,787.88). 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

