Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.
Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce
A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
