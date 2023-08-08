Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,328,000 after purchasing an additional 704,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

