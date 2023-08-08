Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $41,433,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.