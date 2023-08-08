High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
High Country Bancorp Price Performance
HCBC opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $41.25.
About High Country Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Country Bancorp
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Palantir Slips: An Entry Point Comes Into Focus
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Trex Shares Up As Eco-Friendly Flooring Specialist Beats Views
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.