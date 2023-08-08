High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

High Country Bancorp Price Performance

HCBC opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

