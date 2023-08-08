Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Up 17.6%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 136,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 116,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Trading Up 17.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Highland Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine North copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.