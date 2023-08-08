Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($22.24) to GBX 2,100 ($26.84) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.92) to GBX 2,050 ($26.20) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 1,900 ($24.28) in a research report on Friday.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

