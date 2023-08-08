Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 232,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,377,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

