Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded up $3.77 on Monday, reaching $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 360,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $221.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

