Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 6,981,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,367,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,974 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,453 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

