Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $53.92 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,978 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. 10,383,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,698. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

