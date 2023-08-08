Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $253,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,903 shares of company stock worth $18,164,398 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

