Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 101,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 68,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,902. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

