Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.