Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. 4,006,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,318. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

